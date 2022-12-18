May 10, 1968—Dec. 14, 2022

EASTON — Jason E. Rodd, 54, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

He was born on May 10, 1968, in Troy, NY, to the late Earl and Jacquelyn Rodd.

Jason first and foremost was the best father anyone could have asked for; he loved his family more than anything in this world. He was happiest whenever he could have all his children together. Words can’t describe what he meant to those in this world, supportive, incredible, smart, strong, and patient were just a few.

Jason was a collector of aesthetic things and had an eye for the most peculiar treasures. As a youngster growing up, he was “The Brat” or “The baby of the family.” He was a daredevil, and the Evel Knievel stories he shared with his family were stories he lived.

He enjoyed watching his birds at the feeders, riding motorcycles, biking, and hunting. Stacking wood seemed to be a hobby of his, but when he wasn’t stacking, relaxing was his favorite thing to do.

He was a graduate of Berlin High School and Hudson Valley Community College. For the past 20 plus years he worked as a supervisor, in the Quality Control Department at H&V Paper Mill in Greenwich.

Fate and a Google translator, brought his wife Fiordaliza and him together by chance, and together they shared 12 years of happiness. He will be missed by all who knew him, and he will always be the number one Dad.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Bonnie Gosse Falk.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Fiordaliza (Jimenez) Rodd of Easton; loving children: Kyle Rodd of Saratoga, Ashley (Luke) Cutie of Malta, Brenden (Liz Gregorek) Rodd of Ballston Spa, and Nick Rodd of Easton; proud grandpa of, Ronan Cutie; sisters: Linda (Walt) Maguire of Brunswick and Cindy (Dave) Winchell of Lewisville, TX; brother, Bill (Dee) Gosse; and gram, Theresa Pratt of Easton, and Bill Gosse of Dallas, TX.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Greenwich, NY, 12834. A reception for family and friends will follow, at the Easton Fire House, Easton, NY.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities at www.rmhc.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family, can be left at www.flynnbrosinc.com.