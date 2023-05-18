April 2, 1983—May 14, 2023

SALEM — Jason B. Baylor, 40, of Salem, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Cambridge on April 2, 1983 the son of Kevin and Jean (Knespler) Baylor of Salem.

Jason attended Salem Central School and the Washington Irving School in Schenectady. He received his associate’s degree in electrical technology from Thomas Edison State University.

Jason served in the U.S. Navy for 12 years and following his discharge, he went to work at GlobalFoundries in Malta as an equipment engineer and was currently working there.

Jason was active with the Salem Little League where he was a Coach and was also the Assistant Coach for Modified Baseball. He loved playing ball with his sons and dedicated himself to being there for all their practices and games. He was their biggest fan.

Jennifer and their boys meant the world to him. Jason always looked forward to the weekends and loved his cows. He also loved hunting and baseball and was a former member of the Salem Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer (Tichenor) Baylor who he married Sept. 21, 2002; his children: Blake, Jeremy, Chase and Holden Baylor, all of Salem; a sister, Jessica (Kris) Mikels of Salem; mother-in-law, Karey Tichenor; aunts: Kathleen (Sam) Riccardi of Glendale, NY, Debbie (Brian) Kopchynski of Long Island, Barbara (Robert) Palulis and Donna Holmes of Salem; sisters-in-law: Jessica Ferguson and Korey Tichenor; nieces and nephews: McKayla, McKenzie, Christopher, Madison, Blaise, Meredith Barrett and Brayden Cross.

Calling hours are Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. A reception will be at the Salem Firehouse following the service. Interment will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of the Baylor boys to the Baylor Boys Benefit Fund, c/o any branch Glens Falls National Bank or Saratoga National Bank.

