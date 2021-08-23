June 30, 1985—Aug. 17, 2021

Jason A.J. Rozell passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center from a brief illness.

Born June 30, 1985 in Frederick, MD, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Suzanne (Derby) Stewart of Sauquoit, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, So. Glens Falls, NY.

Family and friends may call from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY and from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27th, one hour before the Mass at St. Michael’s Church.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville at 1:30 pm Friday, August 27, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made through KeyBank in trust for his seven children.

