June 30, 1985—Aug. 17, 2021
Jason A.J. Rozell passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center from a brief illness.
Born June 30, 1985 in Frederick, MD, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Suzanne (Derby) Stewart of Sauquoit, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, So. Glens Falls, NY.
Family and friends may call from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY and from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27th, one hour before the Mass at St. Michael’s Church.
A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted at the Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville at 1:30 pm Friday, August 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made through KeyBank in trust for his seven children.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
