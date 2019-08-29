Jan. 19, 1932 — Aug. 25, 2019
GANSEVOORT — Janyce Victoria Scott Biss, 87, of Gansevoort, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Born Jan. 19, 1932 in Schuylerville, to the late George W. and Gladys Williams Scott.
On Aug. 7, 1949, she married Joseph P. Biss Jr. Joseph tragically lost his life as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Dec. 4, 1992.
Mrs. Biss was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1948. She and her husband were founding members of St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort. Over the years, she served as secretary, Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, Parish Council Member and was a founding member of the Altar Society. She was a member of the Saratoga Hospital Guild for 30 years, volunteering at the information desk. She was also a Red Cross Blood Bank volunteer. At one time, she was a committeewoman and Wilton Republican Committee secretary.
She will be missed greatly by her close family. Janyce is survived by her son, Joseph Biss III (Lynette) of Lake George; grandson, Joseph Biss IV of Lake George; granddaughter, Jaclyn Vanik (David) of Knob Noster, Missouri; and great-grandson’s, David and Michael Vanik of Knob Noster, Missouri.
She was laid to rest beside her husband in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
