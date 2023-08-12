1942—2023

GREENWICH — Janith C. Reiszel died peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, she was 81 years old.

Janith was born in Jamaica, Queens, NY, in 1942 to Anna and John Eager. She grew up in Elmont, NY with her parents and sister. She attended St. John’s University in Queens studying education, while also being a member of the cheerleading squad.

She began working at Lancome in NYC. While working in the city, she met her husband of 40 years, Edward Reiszel. They were married in 1964 and decided to move “upstate” to Easton, to raise their family.

Jan worked in retail and medical offices during her working years and always made friends, wherever she went or worked. Her sense of humor was enlightening too so many. Jan always tried to connect with people on any level through her humor.

Jan was meticulous with keeping up to date on all things’ sports. She was known for clipping the baseball, football, and March Madness standings out of the paper and keeping them next to her chair. She used them for reference during her many chats with her son, sons-in-law, grandsons, and nephews.

Jan also prided herself on having a wealth of knowledge, on a wide range of beauty regimens and had all the up-to-date accessory fashion tips for her daughters, granddaughters, and niece. Jan took so much pride in her home and making it feel cozy. She was always ordering new trinkets to “light up” her space and was forever in the market for AA batteries, to keep her space glowing. But she found the most joy in seeing her children and their families share laughs and spending time together.

Jan was predeceased by her parents, John and Anna Eager, her husband, Edward G. Reiszel, and her sister, Winifred Van Roy. She is survived by her children: Lisa O’Brien (Sean) of Saratoga Springs, John Reiszel (Jennifer) of Easton and Catherine West (Rob) of Knox. She had eight beautiful grandchildren: Christian O’Brien (Emily), Meghan O’Brien, Kelsey O’Brien, Emily Reiszel, Chloe Alverez, Oliveah Reiszel, Benjamin West, and William West. And a beautiful great-granddaughter, Maggie O’Brien, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Funeral Home.

