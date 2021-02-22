Oct. 7, 1949—Feb. 19, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Janis M. Trumpower, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Pines, surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 7, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, Janis was the daughter of the late Wayne and Doris (Bowen) Trumpower.
Janis graduated from Fort Edward High School and then attended Plattsburgh State University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in teaching. Upon completion of her education, Janis was employed by Washington County, first as a deputy sheriff, and then until her retirement in the Department of Social Services.
Janis loved to go shopping, especially for the children in her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and going out to eat. She never missed a school event or a birthday party, and was known as the family photographer. Janis was an incredibly giving person, a lover of animals, and could always be found helping out someone in need. Se will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Jeff Etu (Lorrie), Cheryl Taft (Bob), Mary Stanley (Ernest), Janice Marie Etu, and Tom Etu, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters; Jennifer Lampmon (Duane), and Judy Warrenfelz (Barry), her niece Melissa Lampmon, her great-niece Lainey Cantiello, and her great-nephew Lucas Cantiello.
Friends may call from 4-6pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the M.B Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at 6pm at the funeral home with Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating.
Due to Covid restrictions, only 60 people may enter the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Janis’s name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804. Online condolences may be made at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
