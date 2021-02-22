Oct. 7, 1949—Feb. 19, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Janis M. Trumpower, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Pines, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 7, 1949 in Glens Falls, NY, Janis was the daughter of the late Wayne and Doris (Bowen) Trumpower.

Janis graduated from Fort Edward High School and then attended Plattsburgh State University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in teaching. Upon completion of her education, Janis was employed by Washington County, first as a deputy sheriff, and then until her retirement in the Department of Social Services.

Janis loved to go shopping, especially for the children in her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and going out to eat. She never missed a school event or a birthday party, and was known as the family photographer. Janis was an incredibly giving person, a lover of animals, and could always be found helping out someone in need. Se will be greatly missed by all who knew her.