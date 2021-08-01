Janis Lee Beck

She met the love of her life, Edward, at a dance. She had an infectious laugh, jet black hair and blue eyes that crackled with electricity. Ed didn’t stand a chance and they married June 28, 1969. Together they had two children: Christy and Harold. When it came to motherhood, Janis liked to be outside with her children where the wild things were; they were raised in her gardens, at parks and on playgrounds. She would create forts and enchanted nooks where she would make books come to life. Janis was a wise and constant figure in her children’s lives. She was courageous, forever challenging and unwavering in her loyalty. She loved to have talks with her kids where she would subtly express her pride in them.

Janis was energetic and inquisitive, she fostered a spirit of independence and resilience through her conduct and exemplified the type of person they would strive to be. Janis was in perpetual motion and lived life to its fullest. She was a voracious reader, loved music and dancing, had a wicked sense of humor and swore like a longshoreman. She believed it was never too late to learn something new. She got a passport, her ears pierced and learned to golf at 50. She traveled to Ireland with dear friends, fulfilling a promise made to her father and a lifelong dream.