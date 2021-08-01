April 5, 1946—July 27, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Janis Lee Beck, a phenomenal woman, mother, teacher and friend passed away at home on July 27, 2021, at the age of 75 surrounded by an adoring family.
Janis was born April 5, 1946, in Cambridge, NY to Bridget and Christopher Feenan. The daughter of Irish immigrants, Janis was the youngest of five children, whose parents worked tirelessly to provide a life with opportunity. While her parents worked, Janis would walk miles to the beach, eat herself sick on cookies, and do almost anything for a berry. She was inspired by her sister and spoiled by her brothers. She was the first of her family to go to college instead of work after high school graduation; made possible by their collective effort. This sacrifice, and a summer working in the mill motivated Janis to keep her nose to the grindstone at SUNY Potsdam where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.
Without a driver’s license, Janis walked to work her first few years at Ballston Spa High School and relied on fellow teachers and the bus to get to SUNY Albany after work. She completed her Master’s in Education in 1970.
Armed with a license to teach, her pride was in her students, colleagues, and school. She shared her passion for learning and the written word with everyone, never wavering in her commitment to provide a quality education. She felt privileged to work with the exceptional teachers in Ballston Spa and over thirty years, developed lifelong friendships; friends that would support each other through difficult times with that Scotties loyalty and determination that defines the Village of Ballston Spa.
She met the love of her life, Edward, at a dance. She had an infectious laugh, jet black hair and blue eyes that crackled with electricity. Ed didn’t stand a chance and they married June 28, 1969. Together they had two children: Christy and Harold. When it came to motherhood, Janis liked to be outside with her children where the wild things were; they were raised in her gardens, at parks and on playgrounds. She would create forts and enchanted nooks where she would make books come to life. Janis was a wise and constant figure in her children’s lives. She was courageous, forever challenging and unwavering in her loyalty. She loved to have talks with her kids where she would subtly express her pride in them.
Janis was energetic and inquisitive, she fostered a spirit of independence and resilience through her conduct and exemplified the type of person they would strive to be. Janis was in perpetual motion and lived life to its fullest. She was a voracious reader, loved music and dancing, had a wicked sense of humor and swore like a longshoreman. She believed it was never too late to learn something new. She got a passport, her ears pierced and learned to golf at 50. She traveled to Ireland with dear friends, fulfilling a promise made to her father and a lifelong dream.
Janis moved to the Villages in Florida where she was reunited with her lifelong friend, Sue. She sped over the golf cart paths, enjoyed air shows, movies, dances and concerts. She loved to line dance but floated away during water aerobics which she gave up for pickle ball and more time on the golf course. She golfed and lunched with the Lady Bugs and was extremely proud of her hole in one.
Even as a young girl, Janis had an intimate relationship with her God that sustained her through life’s hardships. She has rejoined Him now and is at peace. She will be remembered by her family, her name will be spoken often, and her children will pay tribute to her through their acts of good will.
Janis is predeceased by her parents, Christopher Feenan and Bridget Murphy, and siblings: Kathryn Arwas, Christopher Feenan, John Feenan, and Thomas Feenan. Janis is survived by her children: Christy Beck and Harold Beck; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A memorial mass will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Hill Street, Greenwich. Memorial contributions in memory of Janis may be made to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
