July 15, 1933—Nov. 22, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Janis L. Morgan, 89, of Queensbury, passed away at the Glens Falls Hospital after a battle with dementia and associated health complications.
Janis was born July 15, 1933 in Ticonderoga, NY, to Francis H. Foote and Minerva Ayers.
She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters Joan and Jean.
She is survived by her brother, Edward Foote of Whitehall, NY; and her son Brian (Candy) of Queensbury; as well as several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
After graduating high school, besides helping out on the family farm, she went to work at the Bomoseen Inn in Vermont. She also worked for many years in the winding department of GE in Fort Edward, NY. She then went to work for the Glens Falls Home, and lastly at The Glen.
At her request there will not be any services, burial will be private at the family plot in Sciota Cemetery in Whitehall. Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc. 46 Williams St., Whitehall NY.
Memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital, or charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
