Oct. 3, 1936 — July 31, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Janis L. Finnegan, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on, Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
Born on October 3, 1936, Janis was the only child of the late Hubert and Theresa Mussen. Janis grew up in Keeseville, NY, graduating from Keeseville Central High in 1954. It is here that she met and married the love of her life, Charles “Skip” Finnegan.
When Charles enlisted in the Army, Janis followed him to Panama, where they resided for three years before returning to the states after his discharge. They moved from Keeseville to Glen Lake in Lake George where they raised their five children.
Janis worked for 12 years as a waitress at the Glens Falls Country Club before retiring. She enjoyed working in the public so much, she later took on a position in retail in several Adirondack Factory Outlet stores, the most recent being Kitchen Collection, working here until she retired again after 20 years.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family and vacationing every year with Skip on Cape Cod. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her flower gardens, bird watching and crocheting, but most of all cherished her grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
Janis is predeceased by her parents, Hubert and Theresa Mussen and her husband of 64 years, Charles “Skip” Finnegan.
She is survived by her sons: Richard (Debbie) Finnegan of Queensbury, Maureen (Ross) Schlinger of Queensbury, William (Jodi) Finnegan of Queensbury, Theresa Welch of Lake George, and Melissa (Kyle) Collins of Queensbury; her grandchildren: Derrick Finnegan, Megan (Donnie) Long, Carli Schlinger, Kaitlin Schlinger, Teagan Finnegan, Ashley and Cody Welch, Skyler, Kameron, and Kolton Collins. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Beckham Bapp; and her step-grandchildren: Brianna Romano and Ryan (Danielle) Romano.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.
Burial will be held privately for the family in St. John’s Cemetery in Keeseville.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Glens Falls Cancer Center, especially Dr. Stoutenburg for his outstanding care and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. David Cunningham and his staff for always being there and treating Mom with such compassion and care and most importantly to High Peaks Hospice, especially Maura, Kariann, Rebecca, Amy and Vicki. We could not have done it Mom’s way without you and are forever grateful for everything.
Memorial donations in memory of Janis may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.