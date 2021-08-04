Oct. 3, 1936 — July 31, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Janis L. Finnegan, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on, Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Born on October 3, 1936, Janis was the only child of the late Hubert and Theresa Mussen. Janis grew up in Keeseville, NY, graduating from Keeseville Central High in 1954. It is here that she met and married the love of her life, Charles “Skip” Finnegan.

When Charles enlisted in the Army, Janis followed him to Panama, where they resided for three years before returning to the states after his discharge. They moved from Keeseville to Glen Lake in Lake George where they raised their five children.

Janis worked for 12 years as a waitress at the Glens Falls Country Club before retiring. She enjoyed working in the public so much, she later took on a position in retail in several Adirondack Factory Outlet stores, the most recent being Kitchen Collection, working here until she retired again after 20 years.

Her greatest joy was spending time with family and vacationing every year with Skip on Cape Cod. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her flower gardens, bird watching and crocheting, but most of all cherished her grandchildren, whom she loved very much.