Aug. 24, 1954—Dec. 25, 2020

POULTNEY, VT—Jane Marie “Janie” Jones, 66, of Poultney died Friday morning, December 25, 2020 at her sister’s residence in West Rutland, VT. She was born on August 24, 1954 in Proctor, VT the daughter of Edward J. and Rose (Jurnak) Marchinkoski.

Janie grew up in West Rutland graduating from the West Rutland High School in 1972. She married Charles A. “Peanut” Jones on June 2, 1973 in West Rutland.

Janie was employed at the General Electric Corporation for 39 years until her retirement in 2011.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and baking.

Survivors include her husband Charles of Poultney, VT; two sons: Kevin Jones (Rebecca Warner) of Orwell, VT and Jeffrey Jones of Poultney, VT; a sister Marylyn Coloutti (Michael) of West Rutland, VT; three grandchildren: Abigail Warner, Hunter Jones and Cole Jones; several nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father in 1971, her mother in 2013 and a sister Kathleen Wood in 2018

Services will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in the springtime at the St. Bridget’s Cemetery.