May 1, 1930 — Feb. 1, 2020
UTICA — Janice Whipple of Utica, New York, formerly of Queensbury, Saratoga Springs, Springfield and Cooperstown.
It is with sorrow to inform you of Janice Whipple’s passing away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. No matter how you knew Janice in this life, you knew her life was extraordinary.
Born on the first day of May in 1930, she and her sister, Elsie, lived happily in the Cooperstown area. When her mother, Madilyn, died, their beloved Aunt Martha took the girls in and raised them. Both girls learned quickly so it was no surprise when in 1947 Janice was named Valedictorian of Cooperstown Central School. From there she graduated magna cum laude from Syracuse University in 1951 with an engineering degree in photogrammetry and structural engineering. In 1969, she earned a doctorate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in glacial geology and geomorphology. Her crowning achievement was to qualify and become a registered professional engineer in 1957.
Janice worked as a consulting engineer on numerous projects, was a professor, and worked for the U.S. Geological Association.
Her passion was traveling. Her adventures took her around the world. She especially loved trekking the Himalayas, where she immersed herself in the cultures she experienced there. She took her Buddhist vows in the country of Bhutan.
Janice was an avid reader and loved opera. Often, she enjoyed broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. She was also involved in preservation projects by historical societies wherever she resided.
Pursuant to her wishes, there will be no service. We know that Janice would like you to go for a walk and enjoy the beauty of nature and our Earth.
Arrangements with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford.
For online expression of sympathy, please visit www.fwefh.com.
