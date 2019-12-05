{{featured_button_text}}
Janice Shirley (Graham) Smock

Sept. 8, 1948 — Dec. 2, 2019 WARRENSBURG/QUEENSBURY — Janice Shirley (Graham) Smock, 71, of Queensbury, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at home with her family, following a long battle with cancer.

Janice was born in Montreal, Quebec to Arthur and Beatrice “Ivy” Graham on Sept. 8, 1948. She attended Verdun High School and graduated in 1965. She met Harold “Hal” Smock while on vacation in Lake George in 1968. Janice and Hal were married at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George, on Oct. 20, 1973. Janice and Hal lived with their children, Jessica, Lucas and Hannah in Thurman, from 1978-2001. Janice worked at Hudson Headwaters Health Network for over 20 years, retiring from her position as Human Resources Director in 2010. Janice and Hal also lived for two years in Port St. Lucie, Florida from 2001-2003, where Janice worked in Human Resources at the Harbor Place Assisted Living facility. Janice moved to Long Island in 2010 to live with her daughter, Hannah, and her family to help care for her grandchildren. She returned to the Adirondacks in 2013 and resided in Queensbury, until her death.

Besides her parents, Janice was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Harold “Hal” Smock.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Smock and husband Adrian Quackenbush of Orchard Park; son, Lucas Smock and wife Kelly of Ballston Lake; and daughter, Hannah (Smock) Klein and husband William Klein of East Islip; and her grandchildren, Madison, Hallie, Gavin, Logan, Emma and Eliza.

Friends may call on Janice’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hudson Headwaters Palliative Care and High Peaks Hospice for their compassionate care and support.

