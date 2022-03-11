Jan. 3, 1937—March 8, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Janice P. Monroe, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital, with family by her side.

Born in Diamond Point, NY on Jan. 3, 1937, Janice was the daughter of the late Inez M. and Reuben H. Cooper.

Janice’s formative school experience was in a one-room schoolhouse in Diamond Point, down the hill from the family home. Janice learned under the tutelage of “Aunt Daisy Putnam” for grades 1 through 4 and Mrs. Palmer for grades 5 through 8. Janice graduated from Bolton Central School in 1953, and then from Mildred Elley, Albany in 1955.

Janice started out working for the Nathan Proller Insurance Agency of Glens Falls, was then employed by Edward J. “Ted” Herlihy on Glen Street in Glens Falls, became the treasurer of Bolton Central School and finally retired as treasurer of the Queensbury School District.

Janice married her high school love, the late Jesse H. Monroe in 1956. Together they had one daughter, Kim I. Monroe.

Janice was a communicant of the Church of Messiah on Glen Street in Glens Falls, NY. Janice greatly enjoyed and appreciated her church family.

Besides her parents and her husband, Janice is predeceased by her brother Garry Cooper and sister Beverly Cooper.

Left to cherish her memory besides her daughter; are her sister Carol Snyder; her grandchildren: Tyson Reed and his wife Jan of South Glens Falls, Anthony Pettinelli of Queensbury, and Gabrielle Garrett and her husband Bob of Saratoga Springs; and her great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Logan Garrett.

Special thanks go out to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for the wonderful care and respect they gave Janice. We extend to our church family much appreciation for the prayers and support that go way beyond what we could even ask or imagine. The family would like to extend much love and appreciation to our Aunt Carol Snyder who loved and nurtured “Pearly” so patiently. We also give thanks for Gabrielle Garrett for giving, at any requested moment, her nursing talents, organizational skills, love and affection to her “Nana.”

Friends are invited to join Janice’s family Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A memorial service will follow Thursday at 11 a.m. at the church with Mother Jean DeVaty officiating.

Internment will take place in the spring at the Bolton Rural Cemetery, Bolton, NY.

As Janice valued education, we ask in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Janice Monroe’s memory to Attn: Treasurer, WSWHE BOCES, 10 LaCrosse St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.