May 6, 1941—May 1, 2023

ARGYLE — Janice Nina Bain, 81, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born on May 6, 1941, in Argyle, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Hilda (Bain) Randall.

Janice attended Argyle Central High School. She was a member of the South Argyle Presbyterian Church.

On Jan. 13, 1962, Janice married the love of her life, Kenneth Bain in Argyle.

Janice enjoyed old country music, car rides, dancing, shopping and Elvis. She was always helping St. Jude’s and the ASPCA. She will always be remembered for her red lipstick, her sunglasses, her style, her personality and was always known as “Big Red.”

In addition to her parents, Janice was predeceased by her daughters, Wanda Wells and Janice Michelle; her infant sister, Dawn Joanne Randall.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Kenneth; her children: Derek Bain, Tammy (Tom) Neeson, Kenneth (Lori) Bain, Jr., Kimmy (Andy) Kenyon, Heidi (Dean) McDougall, Mandy (Gary) Bain, Misty (Jamie) Dickinson; son-in-law, Nathan Wells; her dog, Ellie; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Janice’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Janice’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.