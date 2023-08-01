Feb. 15, 1940—July 26, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Janice N. Collins, 83, passed away on July 26, 2023 at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Jan was born on Feb. 15, 1940 in Glens Falls, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Kathryn (Higgins) Normandin. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy Class of 1957. Jan later graduated St. Peter’s School of Nursing in Albany, NY in 1960.

Jan found her passion when she became an Operating Room Nurse at the Glens Falls Hospital where she worked for 40 years.

In 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Walter “Scott” Collins. She shared 49 wonderful years with him before his passing in 2012.

Jan led a full life devoted to family, friends and God. She was a guiding light and inspiration to all that came to know her. It was her nature to provide care and compassion to anyone in need. Her utmost strength and determination was undoubtedly what got her through life’s challenges.

Jan led an active, social life including golfing, gardening, daily walks and gathering with friends. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Jan was predeceased by her son, Thomas P. Collins, her brother and sister-in-law, George and Helyn Normandin and her brother-in-law Joseph Collins.

Jan will be greatly missed by her son, Jeffrey S. Collins (Amy) and their children: Margaret and Ian; her daughter, Pamela C. Washburn (Daniel) and their children: Quinton and Kathryn; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Collins and her children: Thompson and Patrick; her special nephew, George Normandin (Kate) and their children: Annie, Lucy and Grant; sister-in-law, Sandra Collins and her family.

Jan will be laid to rest at the Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her husband. The service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jan’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

Please join us to celebrate Jan’s life at the Bullpen in Glens Falls immediately following the service.

The family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the staff on 4 West and Tower 2 at the Glens Falls Hospital, and Dr. Suzanne Blood and Dr. Julia Kleene and staff of HHHN. Your dedication and kindness never went unnoticed.