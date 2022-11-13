Nov. 15, 1940—Nov. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Janice Marie (Dumas) Winchip, 82, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at home.

Janice was born on Nov. 15, 1940 in Glens Falls and raised by her father, Robert Dumas. She was a graduate of Queensbury High School, Class of 1958.

She was predeceased by her twin brother, James, her son, Randy and late husband, Edwin Winchip, who passed away Sept. 21, 2021.

Janice and Ed spent over 30 years making wonderful memories together, traveling, collecting antiques, gardening and spending time with family. Janice worked hard and cared for everyone around her.

She had a passion for bald eagles and was an avid collector of all things related to the majestic birds. She and Ed also loved watching her daughter and son-in-law’s horses race at the harness track.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth Lamb and Kimberley (Paul) Zabielski, Teri-Jo (Rick) Rogge, Kim Marie (Joe DuPrey) Winchip, and Brian (Debbie Combs) Winchip; her grandchildren: Elizabeth “Beth” (Lance) Miller and Tara Marie (Chris Stewart) Fox, Brittany (JP) Quintel, Brandon Winchip, Jennifer (Sean Frey) Winchip, Bobby Winchip, Jr., Heather Winchip, Marica (Miles) Jordan, and Kyle Winchip; her great-grandchildren: Lucas, Emmett and Hadley Miller, Oliva and Alexandria Frey, Macon Jordan, Kailyn and Kiera Winchip.

Graveside services will be held for close family and friends at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice’s memory may be made to St Jude’s Hospital or the SPCA of Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.