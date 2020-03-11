March 7, 2020

RUPERT, Vt. – Janice Mabel Moore, (Herrick) – Janice Moore passed on March 7, 2020, at the age of 95, following a short illness.

Janice was the daughter of George and Winona Herrick of Tinmouth. As a young woman, along with her parents, brothers, and sisters, she was part of the Herrick Family Orchestra, playing the accordion and singing at local barn dances. It was at one of those dances that she met her future husband, Horace (Hod) Moore. Following their wedding, Janice moved to Hod’s hometown of Rupert, Vermont where she lived for 73 years, first on the Moore family farm and later in their home in Rupert village.

Janice’s character was defined through her life with her family and on the farm, by her faith, by her love of music, and during a lifetime of community service. On the farm she took pride in working in the hayfields, stacking the bales on the wagon, and in the sugarwoods, gathering the sap alongside Hod.