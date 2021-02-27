Janice M. Weils

Family and friends were her life’s investments. When they flourished, so did she! “She embodied fully what it was to be a good person, to love immensely, to give without want and to not judge others. She was so rich in love and gave it freely to everyone she came in contact with. The most special part is that these are not only my memories but so many others because she touched them in the same way!.” She never expected you to live up to her standards as she set the bar high but inside she made you want to try.

Janice was involved in Scouting for over 30 years. Volunteered for Meals on Wheels regularly and was a communicant of the Notre Dame Visitation Church in Schuylerville. She was also an active board member for the Association of the Blind.

In addition to her parents on both sides: Walter and Dorothy Taras plus Albert and Evelyn Weils, she is predeceased by several family members including a sister; niece; numerous in-laws; along with her grandson Jacobe “Light of my Life” Taras.