May 21, 1933—Nov. 1, 2021

GRANVILLE — Janice M. Tucker, age 88, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville.

Janice was born on May 21, 1933, in Burlington, VT the daughter of the late Robert and Winona (Aunchman) Clark.

Janice was a graduate of the Vergennes High School in 1951 where she met Ray. They were married in 1952. Ray taught for a number of years in Vermont then they moved to Granville, NY where they raised their family. Once the children were in school Janice worked at the school cafeteria for a time, but her primary focus was raising their family. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond measure.

In later years Janice volunteer at area nursing homes doing crafts and bingo with the patients and assisting during the religious services at the nursing home. She enjoyed ceramics. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters in Granville until they disbanded. Both she and Ray were very devout Catholics and members of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. She loved to bake, and her cookies will be missed.

At the end of the day her real enjoyment was a dish of Stewart’s Black Sweet Cherry ice cream.

Janice was predeceased by her parents, siblings Mary Quinn, Peter, Robert, Larry and Jack Clark, a son, James “Jimmy” Tucker in 1989 and her beloved husband Ray in 2017. She will be greatly missed by her children: Jill Tuttle of Whitehall, Theresa Macura (Joseph) of Kingsbury, and Paul Tucker (Dawn) of Fort Edward. She was blessed with the lights of her life, her four grandsons: Steven Morse, Joseph Macura (Emily), Justin Macura (Jenine) and Brady Tucker; along with eight great-grandchildren: Zachary, Lucas, Aidan, Nathan, Zackary, Gracelynn, Eliana, and Matthew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville. Following will be a burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Holbrook Adult Home for the compassion, dignified care, and outright love to Janice. It made her end-of-life journey so much better. If you would like to donate to Holbrook’s Adult Home in Janice’s memory she would appreciate that.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.