Aug. 29, 1952—May 9, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Janice M. Foley, 69, formerly of Watervliet and Lake Luzerne, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, May 9, 2022.

Born August 29, 1952, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Olga S. and Hugh P. Foley.

Janice had various jobs throughout her younger years. Her latest employment was at Angio Dynamics from 2008 until her retirement in 2021.

To know her was to love her. Janice was the bright light in the room, full of laughter, love and would give the shirt off her back.

She could never begin to express the love she had for her friends who were a guiding light and source of laughter and strength through the years.

Survivors include her cousin, Paul Spiak and his wife, Theresa; and their son, Paul; her closest friends: Dorinda Silter, Connie Bourdeau, Candy Lord, Nicki Hammond, Kelly Steele and so many more.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will be held Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Luzerne Cemetery, 370 Lake Avenue, with the Rev. Bruce Hazard, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated in her mother, Olga Foley’s memory, to High Peaks Hospice, 286 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.