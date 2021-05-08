 Skip to main content
Janice L. Fiske
Feb. 18, 1940—May 5, 2021

ARGYLE — Janice L. Fiske, 81, of Argyle, formerly of Victory Mills, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Washington Center.

Born February 18, 1940 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lorena (Hoyt) Holcomb.

Janice attended school in White Hall and worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for over 30 years.

She was a member of the Truthville Baptist Church and was always willing to help people.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Arnold John Fiske in 1967; a brother, Lawrence Holcomb, Jr.; a sister, Jean Martin.

Janice is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles W. Fiske, Sr.; her children: Charles Fiske, Jr. of Johnstown, Marjorie (Glen) Gillis of Schuylerville and Earl Fiske of Cambridge; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Glen Gillis, Jr., Ashley Fiske and Charles Schill; brothers and sisters: Ernest Holcomb, Fred Holcomb and Darryl Holcomb, all of Granville, Donna Purdy of Hartford, Dawn Holcomb and Harriet Holcomb, both of Norwich, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2012 at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

