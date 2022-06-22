Janice Kathleen Canavan

May 6, 1940 – June 20, 2022

KATSKILL BAY — Janice Canavan, 82, passed away Monday June 20, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward. Jan had been suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. She has returned to the Kingdom of Jesus Christ to join predeceased loved ones and her four-legged friends and will live on in our hearts until we meet again.

Born in Glens Falls, NY on May 6, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Gertrude (Evans) Lennon.

Jan’s life was not easy growing up during WWII followed by the Korean War. She learned to do without many things we take for granted today. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958. Jan was a dedicated single mom raising two children on her own and working multiple jobs for several years to take care of her family.

Jan met her husband, Mike Canavan of Katskill Bay, NY, and they were married on May 6, 1978 in Glens Falls, NY. Jan and her husband Mike lived in Katskill Bay, Queensbury, and Jupiter, FL, during winter months, for many years up to the time she became a resident of Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward, NY.

Jan was accepted into the LPN Program at Glens Falls Hospital, where she excelled to the top of her class. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse working for both Glens Falls Hospital and a few area schools. Jan also found time to volunteer as a tour-guide for the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls.

In her free time, she loved to travel with her husband Mike, drive around in her Jaguar convertible, visit art and craft shows like Adirondack LARAC and Jupiter by the sea, and go to Martha’s Dandee Creme for her favorite ice cream named “birthday cake.” Over the years she loved spending lots of time on Lake George, boating on the lake, and traveling to their home in Florida during the winter months. Jan and her husband Mike were social members of Glens Falls Country Club and enjoyed many dinners there. She loved spending time with all her family especially her grandson Christopher who lived across the street growing up. She loved her children and grandchildren and Mike her husband was the profound love of her life spending 50 years together — 44 years married.

She was a lector for Our Lady of Annunciation in Queensbury and served on the Rosary Altar Society.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jan’s loving caregivers at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, her family doctor, Eric Goe, MD, and Fr. Scott VanDerveer of St Mary’s Church.

Jan was predeceased by her parents. Left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband Michael J. Canavan of Kingsbury; her children: Wendy K. Haggerty and her fiancee, Daniel J Silvey of Queensbury, Jon Timothy D’Angelo and his wife, Sherry (Brewster) of Clifton Park; her grandchildren: Christopher Haggerty and his wife Maria (Kern) of Clarks Summit, PA, Brandon D’Angelo and Ava D’Angelo of Clifton Park; her great-grandchildren: Anna Haggerty, Ethan Haggerty, Evan Haggerty and Owen Haggerty of Clarks Summit PA; in addition to many other family and friends.

At the family request, there will not be any calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at St Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY with the Rev. Scott VanDerveer, Pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

