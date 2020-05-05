May 2, 2020
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey/SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Janice (Gassaway) Manero, 91, of Toms River, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in South Glens Falls with her family by her side.
Born in Rahway, New Jersey where she lived until moving to Toms River in 1999. Janice worked for Regina Corporation in Rahway, New Jersey for 27 years before retiring. She was a member of the Woman’s Club and The Recreation Committee in Holiday City, Silverton, New Jersey.
Janice was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale “Pat” Manero; her daughter, Linda and her husband, Joseph Manto; her sister, Bertha “Betty” Perrine; brother, Wayne Gassaway; her mother, Francis Johnson; her father, Samuel Gassaway. Left to cherish her memory include her son, Dominick and his wife, Gayle Manero, of Fort Edward; her brother, Harry Gassaway of Rahway, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Christine and her husband, Robert Gates Jr., of South Glens Falls, Donna and her husband, David Kreckman, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Reiss of Tampa, Florida, Sandra and her husband, Alex, Vazquez of New Port Richey, Florida and Bette-Jo Manto of Tampa, Florida; her great-grandchildren, Dominick and Sarah Gates of South Glens Falls, Andrew and Jennifer Gates of South Glens Falls, Joseph and Anthony Reiss of Tampa, Florida, Alexandra and Samantha Vazquez of New Port Richey, Florida and three step-great-grandchildren.
At the families request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Janice’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
