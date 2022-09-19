Janice E Vadnais

Janice E. (Howe) Vadnais

Sept. 26, 1950 - May 10th, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Janice E. (Howe) Vadnais passed away on May 10th, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs after a long bout with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born on September 26, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Edward F. and Lena B. Howe.

Jan graduated from Queensbury High School in 1968 and from the Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1971. She had a long and proud career as an RN at the Glens Falls Hospital until retiring in 2009.

In 1993, she married Larry Vadnais, Sr. They lived in Glens Falls until moving to Queensbury in 1995 where they have since resided. She was a member of the House of Prayer for more than 20 years.

Jan was an avid gardener who enjoyed working with flowers and shrubs in their backyard. She also enjoyed hiking and sightseeing trips to the Adirondacks and New Hampshire, as well as reading and taking walks in her neighborhood.

In addition to her parents, her sister-in-law, Ellen Howe and her aunt and uncle, Shirley and Donald Howe predeceased her.

Jan is survived by her husband of 28 years, Larry Vadnais, Sr., stepson, Larry A. Vadnais, Jr., and grandson, Trevor Vadnais, as well as three brothers, Thomas (Karen Linders) Howe, Gerald (Linda) Howe and David Howe. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

At the request of family, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be held privately at the Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury.

Jan's family is extremely appreciative of the care and support she received at the Home of the Good Shepherd and Hospice support with Kate Edgerly.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.orgortheasternny.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish to do so may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.