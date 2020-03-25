May 4, 1936 — March 18, 2020
LINCOLN, NE — Janice Dayton, 83, of Lincoln, Nebraska went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Janice was born on May 4, 1936 to Nelson “Pete” and Edith (Chase/Niles) Waters in Hague, where she was raised and graduated high school. Janice married Roger Dayton of Corinth, on April 25, 1958. They later divorced. They had three daughters, Tamara, Lydia, and Katie. Janice was a longtime resident of Corinth. She also lived many years in central California and most recently, for 18 years in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Janice was a woman of many gifts, talents, and great faith. Her passion in life was to use the talents that God gave her to glorify Him and share His love with others. With her beautiful voice and gift of harmony, she blessed others in a variety of venues. Her home was never silent, as she sang, yodeled, hummed, and trilled her way through her days. As a baker, she always made extra to share. As an artist, she created beautiful banners to grace the walls of her church, and to bring joy to others. She crocheted lap robes for the elderly and afghans and beanies for NICU babies. She blessed many with her lovingly hand-crafted gifts. She was an exceptional seamstress, and found pride and joy in her ability to custom make beautiful dresses for her daughters. By her example, she raised her three girls to love and serve both God and others. She lived by these words, “Whatsoever you do, do it all to the glory of God.”
Janice was preceded in death by both parents, and her brothers, Francis, Matthew, and Rev. Nelson P. Waters. She is survived by her three daughters, Tamara Dayton of Billings, Montana, Lydia Dayton and her husband, George Conner of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Katie Malcom and Jerry Malcom of Avondale, Arizona; her sister, Judith (Waters) Kenna of Van Etten, New York; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No service will be held at this time. Family will gather to celebrate Janice’s life at a private burial of ashes which will be held at a later date, when she will be returned home to her beloved Adirondack Mountains.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.