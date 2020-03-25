Janice Dayton

Janice was born on May 4, 1936 to Nelson “Pete” and Edith (Chase/Niles) Waters in Hague, where she was raised and graduated high school. Janice married Roger Dayton of Corinth, on April 25, 1958. They later divorced. They had three daughters, Tamara, Lydia, and Katie. Janice was a longtime resident of Corinth. She also lived many years in central California and most recently, for 18 years in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Janice was a woman of many gifts, talents, and great faith. Her passion in life was to use the talents that God gave her to glorify Him and share His love with others. With her beautiful voice and gift of harmony, she blessed others in a variety of venues. Her home was never silent, as she sang, yodeled, hummed, and trilled her way through her days. As a baker, she always made extra to share. As an artist, she created beautiful banners to grace the walls of her church, and to bring joy to others. She crocheted lap robes for the elderly and afghans and beanies for NICU babies. She blessed many with her lovingly hand-crafted gifts. She was an exceptional seamstress, and found pride and joy in her ability to custom make beautiful dresses for her daughters. By her example, she raised her three girls to love and serve both God and others. She lived by these words, “Whatsoever you do, do it all to the glory of God.”