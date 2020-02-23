WILTON — Janice Corliss (née Cleveland), 79, of Wilton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness. Born in Watertown, to John and Blanche Cleveland, Janice graduated from Lake George High School in 1958 and went on to have a career for more than 30 years as a registered nurse. She loved her family, was an avid reader, loved to cook, and loved doing the New York Times crossword.
She is survived by her husband, Boyd Corliss; her children, Jeffrey and his wife Nipa, Julie and her partner Mario, and April and her husband Rick; her grandchildren, Benjamin and his wife Lauren, Alexander and his husband Kevin, Marilyn and her fiancé Julian, Victoria, and Emerson and his wife Kim; her second husband’s children, Suzanne and Boyd III; and her cousin and sister of her heart, Myrna. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, brother John “Rollie” Cleveland, and first husband, William Harris.
A private ceremony will be held with close family.
