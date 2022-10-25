Dec. 16, 1931—Oct. 19, 2022

BRANT LAKE — Janice Claire (Wells) Meade, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Valentine Pond Road in Brant Lake, NY.

Janice was born December 16, 1931 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Harold and Bernice (Cheney) Wells. Janice grew up in Olmstedville, NY and graduated from Minerva Central School.

After graduation, Janice, worked at the Wells House in Pottersville and later in life at Wakonda Family Campground.

She married Howard B. Meade, of Brant Lake, on May 26, 1951, and the two spent 64 years together before Howard’s death on November 4, 2015.

Janice was a selfless, devoted mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She loved spending time on her porch looking out at the property or in front of her fire visiting with friends, family and many much-loved granddogs. Her house was always an open door for all with a sweet treat on the counter. She also enjoyed gardening, making maple syrup, feeding the birds and watching all the incredible wildlife that would come to visit. Her beautiful flower gardens were her pride and joy.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard Meade, brother-in-law Gene Freebern and son-in-law Bryan Frazier.

Survivors include her sister, Justine Freebern of North River, and family; three sons and their families: Randy (Diane) Meade of South Glens Falls, NY, Kent (Sharon) Meade of Brant Lake, NY, Craig (Barbara) Meade Queensbury NY; one daughter, Kimberly Frazier (Jim Mayday) Brant Lake, NY; seven grandchildren: Vanessa (Bret) Roker, Ryan (Jessica) Meade, Brooke Bottum (Chris Rielly), Craig (Ashley) Meade, Steven Meade (Ashley Schloss), Lindsey (Justin) Persons, Taylor Meade; five great-grandchildren: Makenna Rielly, Madden Meade, Elena and Natalie Meade, Maci Claire Persons; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private family services were held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 per Janice’s request.

The family would like to thank Laurie Nuwer, Carolin Harpp, NW EMS, GFH and High Peaks Hospice for their care and concern.

Memorials can be sent to North Warren Emergency Squad, 2 Cougar Lane, Chestertown NY 12817.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.