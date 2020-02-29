Aug. 16, 1947 — Feb. 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY, NY — Janice Brandon Clark, 72, of Queensbury, formerly of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side.
Born in Pecos, Texas on Aug. 16, 1947, Janice was the daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson and Elizabeth Jane (Gaut) Brandon.
Janice was raised and educated in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a graduate of Clovis High School, Class of 1966 and was part of the marching band. While attending high school, Janice developed lifelong friendships and created an extended family.
In 1975, Janice moved to the Queensbury area and was employed by Albany Savings Bank for 15 years.
She attended Adirondack Community College where she earned a degree in applied science in nursing in 1992.
You have free articles remaining.
She worked as a Clinical Manager at Saratoga Hospital for four years before retiring as a Case Manager after ten years of service with Glens Falls Hospital.
She was a member of North Country Arts Council and volunteered as a docent at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.
Janice was a skilled artist and shared her talent through arts and crafts, photography, and painting. She taught arts and crafts at Saratoga Library. She made friends everywhere she went whether it was while running errands or during her recent stay at Saratoga Hospital. Among her many talents and love of shopping, she was most proud of her children and grandchildren, and is remembered for the special way she loved them.
Survivors include her daughters, Joy (Dave) Daywalt of Oakville, Ontario, Jill Clark of Troy, New York, and Lindsey (Roger) Wilcox of Tully, and their father, Gregory Clark of Thurman; her grandchildren, Katie Daywalt and Andrew Daywalt of Oakville, Ontario and Forrest Wilcox and Ashton Wilcox of Tully; many cherished friends and pet companion, her cat, Mimi.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.
A celebration of Janice’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday following the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to American Lung Association of Albany, 418 Broadway 1st Floor, Albany, NY 12207.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
5:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.