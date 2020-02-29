Aug. 16, 1947 — Feb. 26, 2020

QUEENSBURY, NY — Janice Brandon Clark, 72, of Queensbury, formerly of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side.

Born in Pecos, Texas on Aug. 16, 1947, Janice was the daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson and Elizabeth Jane (Gaut) Brandon.

Janice was raised and educated in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a graduate of Clovis High School, Class of 1966 and was part of the marching band. While attending high school, Janice developed lifelong friendships and created an extended family.

In 1975, Janice moved to the Queensbury area and was employed by Albany Savings Bank for 15 years.

She attended Adirondack Community College where she earned a degree in applied science in nursing in 1992.

She worked as a Clinical Manager at Saratoga Hospital for four years before retiring as a Case Manager after ten years of service with Glens Falls Hospital.

She was a member of North Country Arts Council and volunteered as a docent at the Hyde Collection in Glens Falls.