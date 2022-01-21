July 7, 1950—Jan. 19, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Janice A. Brockway, 71, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital

Born in Glens Falls on July 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Josephine (Way) Brockway.

Janice loved music, dancing, and watching the birds. She also loved using her CB radio where she went by “Lovergirl”. She will always be remembered for her sassy and spunky personality, and her unique ability to befriend everyone she met. She was a ray of sunshine who will be greatly missed by many.

Besides her parents, Janice is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Albert Raymond, and her sister Sharon Turnage.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Pauletta Rucinski and husband John, Raymond Brockway and wife Connie, Brenda Weatherwax and husband Mert, Bruce Brockway and wife Doris, Becky March, Denny Brockway, Cindy Fosmire and husband Wayne; along with many nieces nephews and cousins.

At Janice’s request there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Miller.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Warren Washington County ARC home in Granville for their care and compassion while Janice lived there.

