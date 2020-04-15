Janet S. Winn

Janet was born on March 2, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York. She was the daughter of the late John Sutera and Gaetana “Tillie” Scionti Sutera. She was a full-blooded Sicilian who was proud of her Italian heritage. She graduated from Valley Stream South High School and Adelphia University with a degree in art education. She was the daughter of an upholsterer and the first member of her family to acquire a college degree. She served as the elementary art teacher for the Granville Central School District for nearly two decades prior to her retirement. During her tenure as a teacher, she was known for her sense of humor among her staff members and her kindness to each and every student.