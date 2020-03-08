Nov. 12, 1945 — March 6, 2020

HARTFORD — Janet R. (Mercure) Rock, 74, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Born Nov. 12, 1945 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Virginia (Montgomery) Mercure.

Janet graduated from Adirondack Community College with an Associates in Applied Science, Registered Nursing. She was employed at the Glens Falls Hospital as a nurse, and also in Ludlow, Massachusetts as the head nurse of the emergency room. Most recently, Janet worked at the Hartford Central School as the school nurse where she cared for many children over the years.

On Oct. 22, 1966, Janet married her K-12 sweetheart, Stanley Rock in Whitehall.

Janet was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was the past president of the Morningside Cemetery Association. She enjoyed genealogy and restoring old cemeteries back to their former glory. Janet also enjoyed working on her flower beds and growing vegetables in her gardens. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.