Aug. 13, 1945—June 27, 2022
CLIFTON PARK — Janet P. Parker, age 76, of Clifton Park passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born on August 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John Orecki, Sr. and Julia Orecki.
Janet spent her career as a teacher in Saratoga Springs, at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School and Lake Avenue Elementary School for over 36 years. She enjoyed working at the Ellms Family Farm during the fall season, and was an avid scrapbooker. She loved spending her summers at Hearthstone Point Campground in Lake George, where her husband was the campground supervisor for 36 years.
She is survived by her husband Frederick Parker; son Frederick (Marcia) Parker; her siblings: twin sister Barbara (Thomas) McKinley, John Orecki, Jr., Joyce (Wesley) McPheeters, and Peter (Mary Jane) Orecki; and her sister-in-law Dona Parker. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kelsey and Alex; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brant Lake Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Brant Lake Fire Department, 6590 state Route 8, Brant Lake, NY 12815.
To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.