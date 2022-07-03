Aug. 13, 1945—June 27, 2022

CLIFTON PARK — Janet P. Parker, age 76, of Clifton Park passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Born on August 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John Orecki, Sr. and Julia Orecki.

Janet spent her career as a teacher in Saratoga Springs, at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School and Lake Avenue Elementary School for over 36 years. She enjoyed working at the Ellms Family Farm during the fall season, and was an avid scrapbooker. She loved spending her summers at Hearthstone Point Campground in Lake George, where her husband was the campground supervisor for 36 years.

She is survived by her husband Frederick Parker; son Frederick (Marcia) Parker; her siblings: twin sister Barbara (Thomas) McKinley, John Orecki, Jr., Joyce (Wesley) McPheeters, and Peter (Mary Jane) Orecki; and her sister-in-law Dona Parker. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Kelsey and Alex; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brant Lake Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Brant Lake Fire Department, 6590 state Route 8, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.