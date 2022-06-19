Janet Norton DeFabio

Jan. 26, 1932 - June 12, 2022

Janet Norton DeFabio, 90, passed away on June 12, 2022, at Transitional Health Services, Kannapolis, NC. She was born on January 26, 1932, in Fort Ann, NY to Roy C. and Beatrice Hayes Norton.

Janet grew up in South Glens Falls, NY, and graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1949. After high school she attended SUNY Albany and graduated in 1953. She was employed for a time as a substitute teacher and later worked as a Public School Teacher at Solvay High School and CW Baker High School in Baldwinsville, NY.

Janet married Frank DeFabio in 1977 who passed away in 1990. Following Frank's passing and her retirement, Janet moved to South Florida where she enjoyed the warmth and sunshine along with Jazz music, golf, Merlot with friends and family visits. She also received an Ambassador of the Year award from Make-A-Wish Foundation in Florida where it brought her great joy to be helping others.

Janet is survived by her daughters: Phyllis Rosenberger (David Lewis) of Broadalbin, Judith (Todd) Cook of Concord, NC, and Laurel Midgley (Mike Komer) of Locke, NY; her brother, Barry (Jackie) Norton of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren: Brian Mackey (Kari Bezio), Jill Mackey (Larry Lotman) and Kelly (Eric) Fore; her great grandchildren, who affectionately knew her as "Grammy J.": Paige, Morgan, Alicia, Keira, Ryann and Lucas; two step-daughters: Susan Stark and Irene Lambert; and her nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, S. Glens Falls, on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Southside Cemetery, 634-652 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls. Arrangements are under the direction and care of her "favorite" Grandson, Brian Mackey, of the Northville Funeral Home, 401 Bridge St., Northville, NY 12134 and online condolences may be made at www.northvillefuneralservice.com. The funeral service will be live streamed through the Facebook page of Northville Funeral Service for those who are unable to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Midway United Methodist Church, 108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis, NC, 28081.