Dec. 11, 1931 — Aug. 16, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Janet Marion Werblow, of Glens Falls, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Glens Falls. She was the daughter of the late Farrant James and Mabel (Thomas) Lawrence — Oudekirk.
Janet was an excellent wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a real friend. She was a true lady, a voracious reader, a free thinker and a master bridge player. Her love bound her family together, her example taught her family to be strong and loving.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Joseph M. Werblow.
Survivors include her daughter; Laurie Bellinger, her sons Peter Werblow and his wife, Lori, and Richard “Rick” Werblow.
“The world is a better place now because you were in it, and now, your work is well done. Free of earthly pain, may your beautiful spirit find joy in your next adventure. Until we meet again in the land of no parting, your memory will hearten us, and your example will strengthen us. Much, much love, your family.”
Arrangements made under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
