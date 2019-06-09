ROCKHURST and CITRUS HILLS, Fla. — Janet Marie Morse Westcott, 97, of Rockhurst and Citrus Hills, Florida, died June 7, 2019. Born to the late Claude and Harriet Morse, Janet was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Dana B. Westcott Sr.; and her brother, George Morse Esq. of Cambridge.
Janet attended Skidmore College before marriage, and subsequently resided in Mechanicville and Paducah, Kentucky, before returning to the area in 1990 and establishing residence in Saratoga, where she enjoyed membership in the Saratoga Golf and Polo Club and the Orenda Garden Club. A loving mother, homemaker and devoted wife, Janet enjoyed gathering with family and friends and boating on Lake George. She taught skiing at Willard Mountain until age 72, and had her motorcycle license until she was 90. In her later years, she could be found at the bridge table.
Survivors include her son, Dana B. Westcott Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Warrensburg; her daughter, Claudia Pesino and husband, David, of Queensbury; her grandson, David Dana Westcott and his wife, Tracy, of Swampscott, Massachusetts; her granddaughter, Dr. Amy Westcott of Hershey, Pennsylvania; three great-grandchildren, (who lovingly called her GG); and several Morse and Westcott nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her and gave her such wonderful care and comfort during her last days, including High Peaks Hospice and home health aides, Connie Hall, Emma Shambo and Crystal and Caitlin Vaisey.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Hudson View Cemetery, Mechanicville, with Fr. Thomas Pettigrew officiating. A reception will follow.
Memorial donations in Janet's name may be sent to the charity of one's choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
