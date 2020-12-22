Jan. 10, 1931—Dec. 7, 2020
LACEY, WA—On December 7, 2020, Janet Louisa (Robbins) Olver passed away at age 89 at her home in Lacey, WA, where she was being cared for by family, caregivers, and hospice. Born on January 10, 1931, to Harold and Louisa (Turner) Robbins and raised in Honesdale, PA.
She made her career as a stenographer and secretary and was an active church member, playing handbells, singing in choirs, and chairing church suppers and coffee hours. For thirty years, she spent time each week visiting the elderly in their homes, nursing facilities, and hospitals. Her family, generosity, and serving others were her passions.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arthur Olver; daughter Tamsen (Olver) Benson; son Barry Olver; and granddaughters: Kyrie, Bryn, Naomi, and Mackenzie.
She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Her body was donated to the University of Washington to be used for medical research to continue her service to others. Donations can be made to local churches or UW medical research.
