 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janet Louisa (Robbins) Olver
0 entries

Janet Louisa (Robbins) Olver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 10, 1931—Dec. 7, 2020

LACEY, WA—On December 7, 2020, Janet Louisa (Robbins) Olver passed away at age 89 at her home in Lacey, WA, where she was being cared for by family, caregivers, and hospice. Born on January 10, 1931, to Harold and Louisa (Turner) Robbins and raised in Honesdale, PA.

She made her career as a stenographer and secretary and was an active church member, playing handbells, singing in choirs, and chairing church suppers and coffee hours. For thirty years, she spent time each week visiting the elderly in their homes, nursing facilities, and hospitals. Her family, generosity, and serving others were her passions.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arthur Olver; daughter Tamsen (Olver) Benson; son Barry Olver; and granddaughters: Kyrie, Bryn, Naomi, and Mackenzie.

She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Her body was donated to the University of Washington to be used for medical research to continue her service to others. Donations can be made to local churches or UW medical research.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News