May 3, 1950 — Nov. 7, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Janet Leigh Brown, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with her oldest daughter and baby sister holding her hands at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, where she was loved by many of the staff and residents.
Born on May 3, 1950, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Edward and Daisy Rose (Wallace) Gilman.
As a teenager, she was engaged to a young soldier who passed in the Vietnam War.
During her married life, after raising her two daughters, she enjoyed her time at Adirondack Community College where she completed her degree to become a social worker and was also able to travel during these years. During her younger years, she was a seamstress for CB Sports and sewing was not only her job but also her passion at home. She participated in many craft fairs including LARAC. Janet’s family life was her priority, she also enjoyed drives in the country to Vermont, cooking and also canning with her mom. Because of Janet’s artistic and crafting abilities, holidays and birthdays were always a big celebration.
Her two daughters, Jean and Amber carry on with many of Janet’s talents, including her big heart and love for family. She was well taken care of at Fort Hudson by her daughters who helped advocate for her and brought sunshine into her life daily. She will be deeply missed by many in her work and her family life. Janet always took the time to go above and beyond to make sure everyone felt special.
Janet was always a strong woman starting when being raised in a big family of six. She was the oldest girl and helped raise her younger siblings including the baby of the family. In the past 14 years, Janet showed her strength even while struggling with health problems that limited her ability to participate in activities that brought her and others so much joy. Even through her struggle, everyone always noticed how strong she was and when asked by others how she could keep going on she would say, “I have no other choice” and would get up each morning and do her best.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her siblings, Richard, Roy and Lesa Gilman.
Left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Daniel Gilman of South Glens Falls and Maryann Northrup of Queensbury; her two daughters, Jean Haskins of Schenectady and Amber Haywood of Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Caleb, Zachary and Logan Haskins, Cheyenne and Dakota Sawn; her great grandchildren, Dalton Studdard and Ophelia Sawn; her sister-in-law, Donna Gilman; and a special cousin, Kathy Bell whom she grew up with; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In honor of Janet and her younger daughter, Amber, memorial donations can be made to NMSS (National Multiple Sclerosis Society) Northeastern NY Chapter, 324 Broadway, 4th Floor, Albany, NY 12210.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Janet’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
