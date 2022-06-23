Sept. 10, 1944—June 21, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Janet Lee “Punky” Weller, 77, passed away in her sleep, after a long battle with cancer, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 10, 1944, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and M. Janet (Parker) Flewelling.

Janet was a graduate of Queensbury High School.

On Oct. 29, 1977, she married Harold I. Weller at the Fort Ann VFW. He passed away Dec. 2, 2008.

For many years, Janet was self-employed as a caregiver. Throughout her life, she was a Jane of all trades.

For a time, Janet taught Sunday School with the Salvation Army Church. She was a mom to any child she met. Janet enjoyed camping with her family. She was a talented writer, having her poems published in the Readers Digest. Janet always found the good in anyone no matter who you were. If you needed something and she didn’t have it, she wouldn’t hesitate to find it for you. She would do anything and everything for her family. Janet was the epitome of a good person and led by example. She will be greatly missed.

Besides her parents and husband, Janet was predeceased by her brothers, Jimmy, Frank, and Carl Flewelling.

Janet is survived by her four children: Timothy Weller and his companion, Jamie, of Argyle, Cammie LaPlanche of Queensbury, Tyson Weller and his wife, Heather of Wilton and Todd Weller of Fort Edward; her beloved grandchildren: Travis Weller, Derek Weller, Matthew Palmer, Kiiran Weller, Jacey Weller, Jaella Weller, Zoey Bonner, and Zackery Bonner; her great-grandchldren: Tavian, GiGi, and Tiana; her siblings: Tim Griffin, Pete Flewelling, Fred Flewelling, Bill Flewelling, Suzanne Ball, Sue Ashline, Bertha Flewelling, Darlene Wescott, Lori DeCrescente, Patty Como, Sharon Burnette, Colleen Smaldone, Dale Lulucci, Carol Ray, and Joe Ray; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours, 1 p.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.

Interment, at a later date, will take place at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations in memory of Janet may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

