March 29, 1942—June 2, 2022
FORT EDWARD — Janet Latterell, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on March 29, 1942, in Montpellier, Vermont, she was daughter of the late John and Leona (Reed) Zakrzewski.
Janet married Hubert Latterell, Sr. in 1960. They spent 55 years together until his passing in 2015.
She was an avid bowler at Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and participated in many leagues. Janet enjoyed crafting, but she especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Janet was a tough woman who could handle any situation thrown at her. She was also generous to the less fortunate, always lending a hand and advise to those who reached out.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Debrah McMurry, Robin Rabine (Richard Purdy), Hubert Latterell Jr. (Mary), Stacey Odgen (Michael Papa), Marsha Latterell Morse (Butch); her sisters: Irene Dazzi and Michelle Holmes (Frank); her brother, Albert Choppy; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins; as well as her special friends: Pat Simms and Tammy Betit.
Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.
Memorial donation in Janet’s name can be made to the DCI Glens Falls, 3 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
