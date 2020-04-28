Aug. 28, 1942 — April 24, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Janet L. Stockman, 77, formerly of Fort Ann, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 28, 1942 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Sherwin) Reynolds Sr. of Fort Ann.
Following graduation from Fort Ann Central School, Class of 1960, Janet married her soulmate, Gerald “Jerry” Stockman Sr. on Nov. 18, 1962. Beside her love for her husband and children, she loved traveling with Jerry, seeing much of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii, plus much of the Caribbean on cruise ships. Her greatest vacation was in 2002, when she and her husband took their four children, their spouses, and 11 grandchildren on a week vacation to Disney World and on a Disney Cruise. It was her lifetime goal and she loved every minute of it.
Janet formerly owned Parkside Flowers in Hudson Falls and Meme’s Country Florist in Corinth, retiring in 2005.
Besides her parents, Janet was predeceased by her three sisters, Jean White, Joyce Daut, and Joan Nassivera; five brothers, Harold Reynolds Jr., Lawrence Reynolds, James Reynolds, Jerry Reynolds, and Raymond Reynolds; her sister-in-law, Jeanette Reynolds; her brothers-in-law, Alpha White, Donald Nassivera, Thomas Gentile and Don Daut; her father and mother-in-law, Silas and Edith Stockman.
She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Gerald Stockman Sr.; one daughter, Shirley Padasak and her husband, Steven, and their children Ashleigh (Andy) Iuliucci, Blake (Caitlin) and Baileigh (Travis); three sons, Gerald Stockman Jr. and his wife, Mindy, their children Kelci, Gerald William, and Kaylee; David Stockman and his wife, Ronda, and their children Devin, Demi, Brody, Lauren and Jenna; and Paul Stockman and his wife, Jennifer, their children Emilee, Nicholas and Chloe.
In 2016, she was also blessed with the light of her life, her great granddaughter Emma Rae Iuliucci. She was looking forward to the birth of Emma’s brother in June.
She is also survived by her stepmother, Mary Reynolds; her sister, Jaunita Gentile; her brother, John Reynolds; two half brothers, Daniel Reynolds and his wife, Jeanne and Douglas Reynolds and his wife, Sarah; one half sister, Darlene Beecher and her husband, Kenneth; two stepbrothers, Jim Allen and Mike Allen; her sisters-in-law, Jane Reynolds, Erma Reynolds, Marlaine Reynolds and Barbara Reynolds; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Brenda Stockman; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be held at a later date at Pine View Cemetery.
Janet was a two-time survivor of cancer and said the only thing worse than having cancer is seeing a child with cancer. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or online at stjude.org, or to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
