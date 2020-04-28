Janet L. Stockman

She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Gerald Stockman Sr.; one daughter, Shirley Padasak and her husband, Steven, and their children Ashleigh (Andy) Iuliucci, Blake (Caitlin) and Baileigh (Travis); three sons, Gerald Stockman Jr. and his wife, Mindy, their children Kelci, Gerald William, and Kaylee; David Stockman and his wife, Ronda, and their children Devin, Demi, Brody, Lauren and Jenna; and Paul Stockman and his wife, Jennifer, their children Emilee, Nicholas and Chloe.

In 2016, she was also blessed with the light of her life, her great granddaughter Emma Rae Iuliucci. She was looking forward to the birth of Emma’s brother in June.

She is also survived by her stepmother, Mary Reynolds; her sister, Jaunita Gentile; her brother, John Reynolds; two half brothers, Daniel Reynolds and his wife, Jeanne and Douglas Reynolds and his wife, Sarah; one half sister, Darlene Beecher and her husband, Kenneth; two stepbrothers, Jim Allen and Mike Allen; her sisters-in-law, Jane Reynolds, Erma Reynolds, Marlaine Reynolds and Barbara Reynolds; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Brenda Stockman; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at a later date at Pine View Cemetery.