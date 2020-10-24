July 9, 1944 — Oct. 22, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Janet L. Cooper died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home with her children at her side. She was 76.

Janet was born July 9, 1944, in Watertown and grew up in Brownville, the daughter of Dorothy Mayhew Pierce.

She graduated from General Brown High School and worked for the Brownville Paper Mill for several years. She met Anda Cooper, Jr. after he returned home from the service and they were married on August 26, 1967. The following year, Janet left the mill to become a stay-at-home mom and raise her children.

In 1975, after Janet’s husband received a promotion, they moved their family from Watertown to Fort Edward. Shortly after the move, Janet went to work for Central Service at Glens Falls Hospital where she spent the next 29 years, retiring as a senior technician.

Janet had a passion for music. She looked forward to reading her daily newspaper and completing her crossword, word jumble and Sudoku puzzles. She became an avid bird feeder and watcher later in life.

Throughout her life, Janet loved telling stories about her trips to Maine, Colorado, Arizona, England or family reunions in Watertown, Rochester and Verona.