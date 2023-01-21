Dec. 20, 1938—Jan. 18, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Janet H. Winslow, 84, of Hudson Falls, went into the arms of the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Born on Dec. 20, 1938, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Pauline (Nailor) Jessey.

Janet was a graduate of Queensbury High School. Shortly after her graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Phil Winslow. Phil treated her as his queen until he passed away on Aug. 30, 2014.

She worked for many years at TD Bank in Glens Falls, until her retirement in 1997.

Janet was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. She enjoyed trying out her luck playing scratchers, bingo and visiting the occasional casino. If she wasn’t trying a game of chance, she loved to watch the NY Mets play baseball.

Janet cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her family and friends. She especially enjoyed visiting her friends, Carolyn Salone and Carol Plude and spending time with the rest of Carol’s family.

Janet is survived by her son, “the pride of her life,” Kenny Winslow and his wife, Dawn; her three grandchildren: Amy, Tomee and Krystal and her finance, Cody; several great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations in Janet’s memory may be sent to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.