June 25, 1941—Sept. 3, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE—Janet G. Carter, 82, recently of Lake Luzerne and Hartford, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville following a brief bout with cancer.

She was born on June 25, 1941, in St. Petersburg, Fla., the daughter of the late Walter G. and Cora D. (Duckworth) Welch.

Janet attended Schroon Lake Central High School, class of 1960.

She was employed at the Ridge Terrace Restaurant in Queensbury, for 18 years, as well as, Sheridan National Catheter, as quality control manager, in Argyle and Brooks Brother Outlet, fitting men’s suits, in Manchester, VT, prior to retiring in 2002.

She is predeceased by her first husband, Peter J. Braunsdorf, her second husband, Henry “Skip” Graham and third husband, Ellison Carter. After Ellison’s death, she became reacquainted with a longtime friend, Charles C. Dana Barker. They became life partners before his death on June 26, 2017.

She enjoyed cheerleading in high school. She was part of the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Show after high school. She attended Culinary School at ACC, after which she worked in her mother’s restaurant, Blazedale’s, in Schroon Lake. It’s here she meet Skip and was introduced to horses. She and her horse, Okie lead the 4th of July parade in Schroon Lake. She eventually took up barrel racing and her first run was in Madison Square Garden. The kids came, she worked two jobs and loved to do her beautiful flowers. In her retirement, she showed her chocolate lab, Gus, at local dog shows. Janet and Dana took a cross country trip to Alaska spending three months on the road in their camper seeing the various sites across the country and in Alaska. Most of all she loved her kids and grandkids.

Besides her parents, her husbands and Dana, she is predeceased by her sister, Betty Joan Welch.

Survivors include her three children: Wayne R. “Rusty” Braunsdorf and his wife Shirley, of Hartford, Deanna and her husband Dante DiBattista, of Rutland, VT and Shawn Henry Graham and his wife Shana, of Lake Luzerne and four grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY. Services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Graveside services will take place at a later date next to her husband, Skip Graham in Brown Cemetery, West Fort Ann, NY at a time and date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: New York State High School Rodeo Association, c\o Sabrina Halsey, 72 County Route 15, Mechanicsville, NY 12118

in Memory of Janet Graham Carter, or your local VNA & Hospice.

To leave an online condolence, visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.