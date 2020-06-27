January 3, 1930 — June 26, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Janet (Finn) Bowe, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born January 3, 1930, at her home in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ethel Finn.

Janet contracted TB as a teenager and spent time in Saranac Lake in the sanatorium. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward. Janet also loved to bake and made lots of homemade cookies, pies and breads for her friends and family. She had a beautiful garden as well. In the last years of his life, Janet was a devoted caregiver for her father.

In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband whom she was married to for 59 years, Edward Bowe who passed away in 2010, her sister Helen Finn, her parents-in-law, James and Elizabeth Bowe, as well as her sister-in-law, Sister Marie Bowe.