January 3, 1930 — June 26, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Janet (Finn) Bowe, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Born January 3, 1930, at her home in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ethel Finn.
Janet contracted TB as a teenager and spent time in Saranac Lake in the sanatorium. She was employed as a bookkeeper at the Village Baptist Church in Fort Edward. Janet also loved to bake and made lots of homemade cookies, pies and breads for her friends and family. She had a beautiful garden as well. In the last years of his life, Janet was a devoted caregiver for her father.
In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband whom she was married to for 59 years, Edward Bowe who passed away in 2010, her sister Helen Finn, her parents-in-law, James and Elizabeth Bowe, as well as her sister-in-law, Sister Marie Bowe.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Paul Bowe, Mark Bowe, and Todd Bowe; her grandsons: Paul Michael Bowe (Brooke), Matthew Bowe (Kelly), and Andrew Bowe (Dawn), her great-grandchildren: Andre Bowe, Cayden Kannegiser, Vincent Canale-Ross, Amelia Bowe, Liam Bowe, and Kennedy Bowe, her special cousin Cindy Parrott and her mother Barbara Linendoll (Edmond), as well as Kathleen Bridget Bowe, who was the “daughter Janet never had.”
At Janet’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the amazing staff of Tower 3 at the Glens Falls Hospital for all their care and compassion during Janet’s illness.
Memorial donations in Janet’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of NENY, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext, Albany, NY 12205. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
