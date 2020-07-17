Janet E. (Campbell) Clark

After Gordon’s death in 1997, she was no longer able to live independently, but she enjoyed her life at Holbrook’s Adult Home in Granville, and later at the Orchard Nursing and Convalescence Home/Slate Valley Center in Granville. Janet’s family would like to thank the many kind staff at both facilities who cared for her with such compassion and empathy.

Janet was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 42 years, Gordon Miner Clark; her brother Thomas C. Campbell; and a great-grandson, Marcus.

She is survived by her four children: Eric Clark and wife Kristine of Amsterdam, New York, Timothy Clark and wife Jennifer, of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, Sara Glennon and husband Robert, of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Heather Loomis and husband Jeffrey, of Hampton, New York; and her 13 grandchildren: Jessica, Lindsay, Zachary , Gretchen, Joshua, Anthony, Chelsea, Clark, Mollie, Graham, Rhys, Grace, and Madison; and one great-granddaughter, Josephine. She also leaves a brother, Bud Campbell and his wife Dina of Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved sisters- and brother-in-law Martha, Ardis, and Donald, and many nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Arlington, Vermont, next to her husband.