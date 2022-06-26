Oct. 22, 1946—June 19, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — Janet Duell, 75, of Chestertown, NY, daughter of the late Hewlett Cornwell and Barbara Douglas (Reed), passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Janet came into this world on Oct. 22, 1946 in Ticonderoga, NY. She was born with the true Adirondacker woman spirit; a strong, sassy, independent, and outspoken woman who told it like it was.

Jan married Randy L. Duell 27 years ago after meeting at Ridin-Hy Ranch and dancing the night away. She was a generous and loving role model for the many of people that called her Mom (everyone). She was considered a second Mom too many, affectionately known as “everyone’s Mom.”

Jan was also a very talented artist, and in life a general guru. If you had a question, she’d have the answer. Her biggest love and passion in life was her family, which just up until recently spanned five generations. Jan will be forever remembered as the truly unique, honest, talented, and fiercely loving individual she was.

Survivors who will be remembering her is her son Wayne (Tammy) Bukovinsky of North River; daughter Theresa (Paul) Hicks of (Brant Lake); stepdaughters: Kelly (Chris) Barker of Garnet Lake, Katie Bennett and her partner Stephen, Lynn Davis of Chestertown; sisters: Ann (Joe) O’Connor of NY and Kim (Chuck) Kippel of IN; sister-in-law Rowena McKinstry of Schroon Lake; grandchildren: Erika Emlaw, Brian Bukovinsky, Paddrick Hicks, Courtney and Brittney Davis and Daegan and Ryland Brothers; great-grandchildren: Gabe, Ava, Eamon, Olivia, Lydia and Ella; many many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Country Hardship Fund.

Friends may call on Janet’s family from 4 p.m.–7 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will also take place July 10, 2022 at the Chestertown Conservation Club starting at noon.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.