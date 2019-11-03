Jan. 20, 1936 — Oct. 31, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Janet D. Geroux, 83, of Glens Falls, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Jan. 20, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy (Roberts) Duell.
Janet graduated from Glens Falls High School, and on Nov. 30, 1957, she married Robert J. Geroux Sr. in Glens Falls. He passed away on Oct. 31, 2016, after 59 years of marriage.
She retired in 1998 from Price Chopper, where she was a general merchandise manager. Janet loved working, as she took great pride in her job and made many friends.
She was a member of the Adirondack Travelers and enjoyed camping and traveling. After her retirement, Janet loved traveling the country with her husband and wintering in Florida in their RV. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved animals.
Janet never put herself first and will fondly be remembered as always putting others first. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who were fortunate to have had her as a friend.
Besides her parents and husband, Janet was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Doyle; and her brother-in-law, John Doyle.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert J. Geroux Jr. and his wife, Angela, of Chestertown and Greg M. Geroux and his wife, Melody, of Milford, Pennsylvania; his granddaughter, Alexandria Geroux Trager and her husband, Benjamin, of Washington, D.C.; her aunt, Virginia Smith of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, with memorial services immediately following the calling hours Tuesday.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at Glens Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of your choice.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
