July 27, 1925 — June 1, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Janet Bentley Bennett passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.
Janet was born on her parent’s farm in Center Falls on July 27, 1925 to Bert and Blanche (Gillis) Bentley. She grew up there until her father’s death in 1942 when she, her mother and brother moved into the Village of Greenwich. She attended the Center Falls rural school and Greenwich High School. Janet worked at the dress mill in Greenwich and as a nurse’s aide at Mary McClellan Hospital during WWII. In 1946 she married the love of her life, Harold Bennett, and moved to Cambridge to raise a family.
Janet was a master knitter and kept her family in handmade sweaters. Her daughters practically grew up with knitting needles in their hands. For many years she made sweaters to order as well. At one time she owned a knitting machine but after a while decided it was more fun to knit by hand. She held knitting classes one morning a week for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch. Losing her sight to macular degeneration was probably her greatest disappointment because she could no longer do the needlework that she loved. Janet also spent many years as a home health aide.
Janet is predeceased by her husband, Harold, who died in 2006, as well as her half-sisters Bea Bain, Jean Marsh, Reba Robinson and Marjorie Waters; her half-brother Herbert Bentley and her brother Donald Bentley. She is survived by her daughters Judy (LeRoy) Anderson, Diana (John) Tully, and Dawn (Rich) MacDougall; her six grandchildren Mark (Penny) Spiezio, Harold (Melissa) Spiezio, Michael MacDougall, Deborah (Jon) Baulsir, Jeffrey (Nicole) Tully and Jodi (Jeff) Sheedy as well as 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Center White Creek Cemetery in White Creek. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions in memory of Janet may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Fire Department, PO Box 554, Cambridge, NY 12816.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.