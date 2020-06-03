× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 27, 1925 — June 1, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Janet Bentley Bennett passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls.

Janet was born on her parent’s farm in Center Falls on July 27, 1925 to Bert and Blanche (Gillis) Bentley. She grew up there until her father’s death in 1942 when she, her mother and brother moved into the Village of Greenwich. She attended the Center Falls rural school and Greenwich High School. Janet worked at the dress mill in Greenwich and as a nurse’s aide at Mary McClellan Hospital during WWII. In 1946 she married the love of her life, Harold Bennett, and moved to Cambridge to raise a family.

Janet was a master knitter and kept her family in handmade sweaters. Her daughters practically grew up with knitting needles in their hands. For many years she made sweaters to order as well. At one time she owned a knitting machine but after a while decided it was more fun to knit by hand. She held knitting classes one morning a week for many years. She also enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch. Losing her sight to macular degeneration was probably her greatest disappointment because she could no longer do the needlework that she loved. Janet also spent many years as a home health aide.