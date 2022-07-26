Janet A. Smith

April 30, 1924—July 21, 2022

GRANVILLE — Janet Ann Smith, age 98, of Granville, NY passed away on July 21, 2022 at Holbrook’s Adult Home.

Janet was born in Granville, NY on April 30, 1924 the daughter of John and Laura (Russo) Fringi. She graduated from Granville High School.

She worked as a telephone operator at New York Telephone until the birth of her children, taking care them until they left home for college, after which she worked at Emma Laing Stevens Hospital as a billing clerk for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Frank M. Smith, her siblings Sullivan Fringi, Rosalie Dennebaum and Sandra Wilson.

She is survived by her children: Frank (Cheryl) Smith of Ithaca, NY and Sheri (David) Seaman of Grand Ledge, MI; she is also survived by her grandsons: Eric (Jackie) Smith of Spencerport, NY and Brad Smith of Greece, NY; and granddaughters: Marissa (Dane) Colberg of Grand Ledge, MI and Amanda Seaman of Lansing, MI; and her six great-grandchildren: Brandon Colberg, Matthew Colberg, Olivia Colberg, Jacob Colberg, Frederick Smith and Charlotte Smith. She is also survived by her brother Michael Fringi of Albany, NY; her brother-in-law Roger (Linda) Smith; and a nephew Kevin (Maryann) Wilson of Albany, NY.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Friends may call at the church from 11:00–11:45 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Noon with the Rev.Robert Powhida. Burial will follow at Mettowee Valley Cemetery, Granville, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to St Mary’s Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY 12832 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Holbrook’s Adult Home for the loving care extended to Janet in the last years of her life.

