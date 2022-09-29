May 17, 1934—Sept. 26, 2022

GREENWICH — Janet A. Proch “Jackie”, 88 of Greenwich, passed into her Savior’s arms on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Born May 17, 1934, in Peekskill, NY.

She was the daughter of the late Robert and Janet (Yerxa) Chase. Jackie was a graduate of Seymour High School in CT.

She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Proch on May 15, 1954. They were happily married until his death on Jan. 27, 2013. They were the proud parents of five children “and loved their spouses as if they were their own children”: Marc (Cynthia Smith), Leonard (Sonja Pick), Laurie (Terry) Moore, Linda (John) Oswald, and Lisa; 12 grandchildren: Rachel, Sarah, Hannah, Seth, Molly, Jennifer, Jackie, Matthew, Reuben, Caleb, Ethan, and Colin; seven great-grandchildren: Garak, Hayden, Elliana, Eliza, Josiah, Julien, and Mabel. Her grandchildren could not have asked for a better grandmother. She had an impact on each of their lives. she was their adversary and their mentor, but most importantly their friend. She has one surviving sibling, Barbara McCauley. She was a second mom to Barb’s kids, Tammy, Teresa, and Duane. She had a tremendous influence on their lives and was always there for them. Three brothers predeceased her, Robert, Douglas, and Richard. She was looking forward to reuniting with four infants that also predeceased her, towards the end, she talked about them often.

She had quite the sense of humor and loved to visit with people. She was a definite people person, but her real love was being in the barn. Her and Bob raised sheep for almost 50 years and every August they could be found in the sheep barn at the Washington County Fair. Up until her Parkinson’s left her unable to do so. She was still in the barn during lambing season, sometimes all night long. It was a sad day in October 2020, when the final sheep left the barn. Even though she no longer had her own sheep, she still managed to be in the sheep barn during the fair. She always said that her animals were what kept her young! She will be missed by all who knew her. Jackie had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in September 2013, but did not let it get her down. If the car was leaving the yard, she was in it. Her youngest daughter Lisa was her primary caregiver and we can never repay her for her devotion to not only mom, but dad before her. We were truly blessed that Lisa was able to care for them at home.

Mom did have a favorite child, in fact, she had five of them! What kind of mom was she? Linda puts it best… “you were my best friend and my role model.”

Jackie was a faithful member of the Whiteside Church in Cambridge, NY. She had a deep love for her Lord and Savior. Though our hearts are heavy with her passing, we know that mom and dad are now together again in heaven. As we sat by her bedside keeping watch over her during her final moments on this side of heaven, we had a peace knowing that she would soon be with dad and other family and friends that had gone before her.

How can we best honor our mom? Laugh about the fun memories, cry about the sad memories, most importantly just remember them. So many of our future conversations will start with… remember when… and we’ll smile or shed a little tear, but we’ll remember. She was second to none, one of the best. We love you mom.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge, NY 12816.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Whiteside Church or to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

